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Home / Chandigarh / Tribunal quashes IT Dept order on promotion panel

Tribunal quashes IT Dept order on promotion panel

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:08 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has quashed an order dated March 17 issued by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North-West Region, Chandigarh. Through the order, the department had circulated a fresh draft select panel for the recruitment years 2016-17 to 2025 for the posts of Office Superintendent (Group B) and Income Tax Inspector. The department had also initiated the process of convening meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) to consider promotions to the post of Income Tax Inspector for the 2026 recruitment year.

Ashish Singal and others had challenged the order through advocate Rohit Seth. They said that the respondent department had sought to fill posts by extending reservation in promotion to incumbents belonging to the reserved categories. They said this would result in the relegation of the applicants in the matter of promotion to the post of income tax inspector, for which they were otherwise eligible and qualified as per prevalent rules.

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He said that the action of the respondents was contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in M Nagaraj & others vs Union of India and others judgments, as no decision had been taken by the Government of India to provide reservation for promotion in the respondent department and no exercise or determination as mandated therein for grant of reservation in promotion had been undertaken by the respondents.

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The applicants challenged a letter dated March 17, vide which the respondents had called for Vigilance clearance, etc. of the incumbents up to March 26 for considering their claim for promotion to the post of income tax inspector.

The applicants also challenged the review DPCs and termed the consequential alteration of their seniority/promotional position as arbitrary, contrary to the recruitment rules, and sought relief and restraint on the convening of the review DPCs in the cadres of office superintendent and income tax inspector.

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After hearing the arguments, the tribunal said that the respondents had not complied with the mandate of M Nagaraj, and could not be allowed to proceed further to prepare the rosters or the panels for promotion providing reservation in promotion.

Consequently, all three original applications are allowed and the impugned order dated March 17 is quashed and set aside, the order said. However, the respondents are always at liberty to proceed in the matter after strict compliance of the mandate of the M Nagaraj in letter and spirit.

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