Tribunal restrains DSP from passing final order

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 8

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has restrained DSP (Operations) from passing the final order in an inquiry against Head Constable Jagjeet Singh, a “whistleblower” of the Chandigarh Police.

The Bench passed the order on an application filed by the Head Constable through advocate Dr Sumati Jund. In the application, he challenged the order dated May 22 this year whereby a regular departmental inquiry was initiated against him. The applicant stated that he was making efforts to bring to the fore the basic issues of promotion, weekly rest, accommodation, orderly room system, transfer policy and alleged corruption in the UT police by writing articles, submitting representations and filing PILs in the High Court.

Jagjeet said instead of appreciating/acting upon the irregularities highlighted by him for the betterment of the personnel in particular and public in general, the respondents made every effort to stop him. However, when they could not do so, an inquiry was initiated against him. He claimed that till today, he was not issued a copy of either the order whereby directions were issued to conduct a preliminary inquiry or the order vide which directions were issued by “senior officers” to initiate regular departmental inquiry against him.

After hearing of the arguments, the Bench stated that the respondent number 10 (DSP (Operations)-cum-inquiry officer) might proceed with the inquiry, but would not pass the final order till the next date of hearing, June 14. The Bench stated that the applicant should also cooperate in the inquiry. The Bench also directed the respondent number 10 to supply relevant documents to the applicant as per the rules.

Meanwhile, the order of the inquiry issued by SP, Cybercrime, UT, on May 22 this year claimed that a complaint was made by Jagjeet Singh with the request to protect SO and AC (F&A) of the Chandigarh Police from illegal pressure to change opinions-confidential information regarding gross irregularities/corruption in purchasing/hiring of goods/services.

The DSP (Headquarters) conducted an inquiry and found the allegations levelled in the complaint false and baseless. It was stated that the complainant filed the complaint to disrepute them as well as tarnish the image of the UT Police Department. This amounted to misconduct under rule 14.8 of the Punjab Police Rules-1934. So, a departmental inquiry was ordered against HC Jagjeet Singh for misconduct and the same entrusted to Jasbir Singh, DSP (Operations), who would submit a report within three months.

