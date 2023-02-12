Tribunal restrains UPSC, Sector 32 hospital from declaring final result

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 11

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has restrained the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, from declaring the final result of the recruitment to different posts in various departments.

The Tribunal has passed the interim order on applications filed by Dr Rajeev Kumar Kansay and Dr Ashwani Soni through Pradhuman Garg.

In the applications filed before the CAT, they said the college had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Reader/Associate Professor (Orthopaedics), including one post of Reader/Associate Professor (Microbiology), one post of Reader/Associate Professor (Psychiatry) and one post of Reader/Associate Professor (Forensic Medicine). They said the Chandigarh Administration vide notification dated March 29, 2022, which came into force w.e.f. April 1, 2022, had implemented the Central Service Rules.

They said the advertisement was issued contrary to the notification. The applicants had made the representation against the action to the respondent. The respondents had sent a reply and said they had relied upon the notification dated August 5, 2022.

Pradhuman Garg, counsel for the applicants, argued that the clarification could not overrule the notification whereby the Rules had been notified. He said as per the Central Service Rules as well as the Central Health Services Rules – 2014, the post of Associate Professor could not be filled up through direct recruitment and it could be filled up only by promotion from the persons who were already working in the said department and eligible for promotion.

He prayed for issuing the order for quashing of advertisement. He also prayed that the advertisement for the recruitment to the posts may be stayed till the pendency of the present application in the interest of justice.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal said “the applicants have made out a case for grant of interim protection at this stage. Resultantly, we direct that the respondents may go ahead with the recruitment process in pursuance to advertisement, but the final result of the same shall not be declared till the next date. It is further made clear that the applicants may participate in the recruitment process and it will not draw any adverse inference against them”. The Tribunal has listed the case for March 2 for further consideration.