Tribunal stays DPC meeting, issues notice for October 14

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 24

The Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, has stayed the meeting of the Department Promotion Committee (DPC) to be held for the promotion of nursing officers to the post of senior nursing officers.

The CAT has issued the order on the applications of 11 nursing officers of the PGI belonging to the General Category, who challenged the decision of the PGI through advocate Barjesh Mittal.

The applicants opposed the reservation while considering the cases of promotion of nursing officers to the post of senior nursing officers without following mandate of judicial pronouncement by the Supreme Court in a case titled M Nagaraj and others Vs UOI and Jarnail Singh Vs Lachhmi Narain Gupta 2018.

They said the DPC for the promotion of nursing officers to 65 vacant post of senior nursing officers shall be held during the ensuing week and the ST category candidates who were more than 10 year junior to the applicants were going to be promoted to the cadre of senior nursing officer by surpassing the applicants belonging to the General Category, who are much senior to them.

They said the action was totally illegal. The applicants said they belong to the General Category and were initially selected and appointed as staff nurse in the PGI during year 2004-08. Thereafter, on completion of two-year period of probation, all applicants were confirmed as nursing officer in the PGI. They have completed service of about 16-18 years as a nursing officer.

They said the promotion from the cadre of Nursing Officer/Sister Grade-I to the cadre of Senior

Nursing Officer/Sister Grade-I was 100 per cent by promotion on the basis of seniority from among nursing officers with two years of regular service in the grade.

They said if the respondents were allowed to proceed further by providing reservation in promotion while considering cases of candidates for promotion to the cadre of senior nursing officer, it would be violative of the mandate of the Supreme Court and would affect General Category candidates like the applicants.

They have prayed to consider all candidates as per their seniority position without involving the element of reservation in promotion in the interest of justice. As an ad-interim measure, the applicants also prayed for grant of ad-interim directions restraining the respondents from holding DPC for promotion from the cadre of nursing officer to the post of senior nursing officer during the pendency of present applications.

After hearing the arguments, the Central Administrative Tribunal listed

the matter on October 14 for filing the reply while directing the respondents that no DPC should be held till that date. The court said the notice was issued on August 23. Thereafter, despite four opportunities, no reply had been filed by the respondents till date.

