Tribune Education Expo begins today

Chandigarh, May 17
The two-day The Tribune Education Expo, conceived with the idea of bringing various stakeholders of the education sector, begins at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, here tomorrow.
The event, powered by Chitkara University, is one of the biggest education fairs in the northern regions. It will witness participation by north India’s leading institutions such as Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Chandigarh University and Graphic Era University.
The format of the education fair is designed to provide students an opportunity to interact with experts to chart out their career path by picking up the right institute for higher studies.
The expo will focus on reputed education institutes in the region, along with various aspects of education and professions.
The Tribune Group’s previous two education fairs, held in 2019 and 2023, proved highly successful in connecting students, counselors and institutions for mutual benefit of all.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...