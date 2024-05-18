Tribune Education Expo begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The two-day The Tribune Education Expo, conceived with the idea of bringing various stakeholders of the education sector, begins at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, here tomorrow.

The event, powered by Chitkara University, is one of the biggest education fairs in the northern regions. It will witness participation by north India’s leading institutions such as Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Chandigarh University and Graphic Era University.

The format of the education fair is designed to provide students an opportunity to interact with experts to chart out their career path by picking up the right institute for higher studies.

The expo will focus on reputed education institutes in the region, along with various aspects of education and professions.

The Tribune Group’s previous two education fairs, held in 2019 and 2023, proved highly successful in connecting students, counselors and institutions for mutual benefit of all.

