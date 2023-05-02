Tribune employees pay tribute to Chicago martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Members of The Tribune Employees Union here today observed Labour Day and paid homage to Chicago martyrs. They vowed to continue to stand for the rights of employees and better work conditions for workers.

Union president Anil Kumar Gupta emphasised on healthy worker-management relations. He gave a brief history of the Labour Movement.

Union general secretary Ruchika M Khanna stressed on workers’ unity.