Tribune GM bereaved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Dr Romesh Chand Verma, retired Panjab University Professor and father of The Tribune Trust General Manager Vinay Verma, passed away at the age of 88 yesterday after a brief illness. He was cremated at Sector 25 today.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His “uthala” ceremony will be held on October 18 at Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector 7-B, from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Dr Verma retired from the University Business School, PU, after serving for 33 years in 1995. He had over four decades of experience sharing his passion for Business Quants, Operation Research, Applied Econometrics and Business Forecasting.

