Tribune Impact: Minister directs department to complete Phase 11 stormwater drain work in 45 days

Tribune Impact: Minister directs department to complete Phase 11 stormwater drain work in 45 days

Dug-up road causes inconvenience to people in rainy season
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab minister Hardeep Singh Mundian inspects the digging work at Phase 11 market in Mohali.
Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian today visited the Phase 11 market where the ongoing digging for laying a stormwater drain is causing inconvenience to road users and residents in the monsoon season.

Mundian, who was accompanied by Punjab AAP general secretary and Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman SS Ahluwalia, directed the Water Supply and Sanitation Department to complete the remaining work within 45 days. The minister added that a significant portion of the work has already been completed.

Mundian reviewed the progress of the project and hoped that it will address the long-standing issue of rainwater accumulation in Phase 11.

On July 24, Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted how mounds of dug up earth on the road and open drains near the temple have made the road unsafe and congested in the monsoon season. It has not only become a permanent eyesore but also poses a risk to the commuters. Residents apprehended that it might take months to complete the work.

Ahluwalia said a 1400 mm diameter RCC pipeline, approximately 750 metres in length, is being laid from the Phase 11 petrol pump to Mohali Golf Range. Once completed, the project is expected to resolve the waterlogging problem in Phase 11, particularly benefiting the LIG and MIG houses.

“Previous regimes had neglected the issue, but the AAP government is taking up such civic issues on priority,” he added.

