Tribune impact: Punjab, Chandigarh authorities told to ensure fire safety compliance

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report published in the Chandigarh Tribune on June 24, 2026, titled “Surprise Checks Expose Fire Safety Gaps”, the Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has directed the Secretary, Local Government, Punjab; Chief Secretary, Punjab; Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, UT Chandigarh; and Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, UT Chandigarh, to issue necessary directions and ensure compliance with fire safety norms.

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The Commission has also directed the authorities to ensure that all commercial and government establishments obtain the required fire safety NOCs and submit a compliance report one week before the next date of hearing, fixed for July 7.

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The Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and members Justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, observed that it has already taken suo motu cognisance of similar matters regarding non-compliance with fire safety norms in Mohali.

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In its order, the Commission said it had perused the news report published in The Tribune — “Surprise Checks Expose Fire Safety Gaps”, which stated that the Fire and Rescue Services Department of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, conducted surprise checks at coaching centres operating in the commercial area of Sector 34 and found major violations of fire safety norms.

The report further stated that around 105 coaching institutes were operating in Sectors 34, 36 and 33, out of which nearly 20 centres reportedly did not have fire safety certificates, following which notices were issued to them.

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The Commission noted that several fire incidents have taken place across the country. It observed that the Chandigarh Administration appeared to have taken action after the incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow, where 15 lives were lost, and subsequently conducted surprise inspections.

The Commission stated that it had already taken suo motu cognisance of failures to comply with fire safety norms in commercial buildings, government buildings, schools and government hospitals in Mohali (Complaint No. 3932/17/2023) and Chandigarh (Complaint Nos. 3520/30/2026 and 2631/30/2024).

Accordingly, the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance in the present matter to prevent any untoward fire incident and safeguard the lives of citizens.

The Secretary, Local Government (Local Bodies), Punjab, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, have been directed to issue necessary instructions to all concerned authorities in the districts of Punjab to ensure compliance with fire safety norms and issuance of NOCs to commercial establishments and government offices.

They have also been directed to verify whether fire safety norms have been complied with and whether the required NOCs have been obtained by various commercial and government institutions, and submit a report one week before the next hearing.

Similarly, the Commissioner and Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, UT Chandigarh, have been directed to issue necessary instructions to concerned officers to ensure compliance with fire safety norms and issuance of NOCs to commercial establishments and government offices. They have also been asked to verify compliance and submit a report before the next date of hearing on July 7.