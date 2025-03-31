Tribune LifeStyle Awards 2025 celebrate regional excellence

The Tribune publications successfully hosted the second edition of the Tribune LifeStyle Awards, at Hyatt Regency on Friday night. The event honoured 33 individuals and businesses for their outstanding contributions across various sectors, including real estate, healthcare, education, and the arts. The awards were powered by AEROPLAZA – a project by Shudh Gold, with AlBasir Group of Industries as the gifting partner.

The event was attended by Aman Arora, President, Punjab State Unit, Aam Aadmi Party. In his address, he applauded The Tribune for its commitment to recognising change-makers, saying, “These awards inspire individuals to strive for excellence and contribute to the state’s progress. Recognising talent and dedication creates a ripple effect, fostering innovation and economic growth.”

In the real estate sector, AEROPLAZA (A Project by Shudh Gold) was honoured with the Customer Choice for Real Estate award, while Nirwana Group was recognised as Developer of the Year. Aeren Homes received accolades for being the Luxurious and Trusted Residential Project in Tricity, Ever Mark for Excellence in Quality Construction, Merlionn Group acknowledged as the Preferred Brand for Affordable Luxury and Dewsan Builders LLP was named Emerging Real Estate Brand.

Other real estate pioneers, such as KBD Group (Promising Real Estate Group), KKJ Group (New Era of Real Estate World), Manohar Infrastructures & Construction Pvt Ltd (Preferred Reality Brand For Luxury), Motiaz (Iconic Real Estate Brand), Das Associate (Trusted Real Estate Brand), PCL Housing (Excellence in Development of sustainable Township), Prime Land Promoter & Builders (Iconic Sustainable Township Developers), Riseonic (Fast Growing Real Estate Brand), and VCS Promoters and Developers (Visionary Real Estate Developer), were also celebrated for their visionary contributions.

The healthcare sector saw recognition with Arogya Dham Piles and Fistula Hospital, Panchkula, being awarded for Excellence in Healthcare – Proctology, Drishti Eye Hospital, Panchkula, recognised as the Trusted Eye Care Hospital of the Region, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali, honoured for Excellence and Leadership in Robotic Gynaecology Surgery in India as well as Excellence and Leadership in Endoscopic Skull Base and Robotic Surgery in India. Paras Hospital received the award for Excellence in Radiation Oncology.

The education industry was also well-represented, with Irenic International Education Services Pvt Ltd receiving recognition for Excellence and Leadership in Global Education, Satluj Group of Schools for being the Education Icon, and Dikshant School for Pioneer Innovation in Education.

In the luxury and retail sectors, Kapsons Fashion was named Trusted Fashion Retailer Of The Region, while Sant Ram’s Jeweller was recognised as Trusted Jeweller in Chandigarh. Perfect Diamond was honoured as North India’s Leading Diamond Manufacturing Showroom.

The awards also celebrated excellence in various industries, with AlBasir Group of Industries recognised for Ultimate Kashmiri Arts, Ashoka Textile receiving the Customer Satisfaction Award in Textiles, and Phoenix Furniture honoured for Excellence in Furniture Craftsmanship.

Other key awardees included Cafe Well Being (An Element of Back to Source, Chandigarh), named the Preferred Organic Food & Restaurant, Cafe & Bakery, and Nexus Elante Mall, recognised as the One Stop Shopping Destination. IEE Lift was awarded the Fast Growing Lift Company of India.

The beauty and wellness industry was also acknowledged, with Tress Lounge receiving the award for Beauty and Wellness. Meanwhile, Perfect Diamond and Phoenix Furniture were celebrated for their contributions to craftsmanship.