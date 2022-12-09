Tribune Model School bag netball title

Chandigarh, December 8
Tribune Model School, Sector 29, defeated Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, (9-8) to win the girls’ U-14 title on the concluding day of the inter-school netball tournament.
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 20, posted a (5-4) win over CL DAV School, Sector 7, to claim the third position.
Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, claimed girls’ U-17 title by registering a (11-10) win over Tribune Model School. GMSSS, Sector 20, finished third by registering a (5-4) win over CL DAV School.
In the semi-finals of the girls’ U-19 category, GMSSS, Sector 19, defeated Sacred Heart School (10-08) and GMSSS, Sector 20, ousted Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, (9-7).
