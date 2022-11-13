Tribune Model School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a capacity-building workshop on the National Education Policy-2020. Anuja Sharma, Principal, DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, who was the resource person, conducted various activities during the session. As many as 51 teachers from Chandigarh and nearby areas of Punjab covering around 25 schools participated in the workshop.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The Interact Club of the school organised an awareness rally against the use of plastic in its neighbourhood. Students carrying banners and posters to support their cause went around the school premises, appealing to people to stop using plastic.

Vivek High, Chandigarh

To discuss the prevailing global issues, the school held the 7th edition of its Model United Nations conference. On the inaugural day, delegates from across the region introduced themselves. The logo and theme of the VHS MUN-2022 were presented. A lively band performance by school students enthralled the audience at the conference.

Govt Senior Secondary, Mani Majra

The school celebrated a grand Kala Utsav for schools falling under cluster number 18. The event saw as many as 40 students showcasing their talent in classical and folk singing, playing musical instruments, making indigenous toys, solo drama and visual art in 2D and 3D. All the participants were awarded certificates.

St Xavier’s High sch0ol, Panchkula

To bring elements of fun, excitement and creativity in mathematics, Mathemania, a quiz, was held in the junior wing of the school. The aim was to develop logical thinking and mental ability in students and also allay their fear and create passion for the subject.

DPS, Chandigarh

The school hosted TedX Youth with a rendezvous of prominent professionals, educators, environmentalists, activists and artists. Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event. Amandeep Thind, an international speaker, Abhishek Gupta, founder of High School Moms, Amit Hans, an entrepreneur, and Rhythm Singh Randhawa, former Miss Punjab, were among the speakers at the event.