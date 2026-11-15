Tribune MUN opens with focus on diplomacy, governance

The third edition of The Tribune Model United Nations (MUN)-2026, powered by Chitkara University and Grid Advertising, began at Tribune Model School, Sector 29-D, here on Saturday. Hundreds of students deliberated on pressing international and national issues through simulated diplomatic and parliamentary proceedings.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court inaugurated the two-day conference. Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Publications; Tribune Model School Principal Rani Poddar and members of the school staff were also present.

Addressing the participants, Justice Bhardwaj said, “When you grow 20 years down the line, you become responsible citizens of the country, you hold offices, you become journalists, judges, teachers and lawyers. You become the responsible citizens of tomorrow.”

The conference offers students a platform to engage with contemporary geopolitical developments, public policy and governance issues while honing their skills in public speaking, negotiation and critical thinking.

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The event features four committees — the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), All India Political Party Meet (AIPPM), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and Intellectual Property, Journalism and Photography.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, president and Co-founder of Chitkara University, congratulated the school for hosting the MUN and providing students an opportunity to discuss a wide range of national and international issues.

“The Tribune Publications is one of the leading media houses of the region, and providing such platforms to young minds is really an appreciable step,” said Akriti, one of the participants.

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On the opening day, two sessions were held, along with introductions of the participating teams.

The UNGA deliberated on reforming UN peacekeeping operations and the global nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament architecture. The UNSC took up the agenda of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine amid continued hostilities and emerging peace negotiations. The AIPPM focused on addressing the escalation of youth and student protests in India.

The session on Intellectual Property, Journalism and Photography offered participants an opportunity to engage with media, reporting and visual documentation.

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Adding an entrepreneurial and recreational dimension to the conference, the “MUN Marketplace” featured four stalls. Navazo, The Glitter Bar, Project Udaan Bhumi and Tricity Trendy Deals showcased jewellery, face glitter, bags, cards, posters, stationery and toys.

Held under the motto “Bridging Borders, Building Futures”, the conference will conclude on Sunday.