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Home / Chandigarh / Tribune School honours achievers at ‘Stars in Excellence’ ceremony in Chandigarh

Tribune School honours achievers at ‘Stars in Excellence’ ceremony in Chandigarh

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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The Tribune Trustee Justice (retd) SS Sodhi presents an award to a student at The Tribune School on Saturday. (From left) Chand Nehru, Principal Rani Poddar, Bonny Sodhi and Anil Nehru are also present.
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The Tribune School, Sector 29, Chandigarh, hosted its ‘Stars in Excellence’ award ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its students across diverse fields, including academics, art, science, Hindi, information technology and sports, on Saturday.

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The ceremony was attended by The Tribune Trustee Justice (retd) SS Sodhi, along with Bonny Sodhi, Anil Nehru, Chand Nehru and Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune Group of Newspapers. The guests of honour were Kewal Tiwari and Bhawna Tiwari, parents of Dhawal Tiwari, who secured 99.4 per cent marks in the CBSE Class X examinations.

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The event recognised students who excelled not only in academics but also in creative and co-curricular domains such as art and Hindi literature. Special honours were conferred upon students demonstrating excellence in science, IT and sports, reflecting the school’s commitment to nurturing both intellectual and physical capabilities.

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Several prestigious scholarships and memorial awards were presented during the ceremony. These included the Keshav Dutt Kapila and Vimla Kapila Scholarship; best outgoing girl student (Mahi Mishra); best outgoing boy student (Dhawal Tiwari); the Ashok and Sneh Sharma Memorial Trophy; most promising student (Prabhjot Singh); the Harish Chander Saxena Memorial Trophy; and the best all-round girl and boy student (Samriti Dhiman and Adarsh Rangra, respectively).

In the inter-house competitions, the Shankaracharya house received the award for best house in literary activities, while the Dronacharya house was honoured with the overall best house award for sports. Principal Rani Poddar congratulated the award recipients and commended the students for their dedication, perseverance and pursuit of excellence. School Management Committee member Chand Nehru applauded the students and their parents for their hard work, determination and consistent support in achieving these accomplishments.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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