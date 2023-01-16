Tribute paid to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

To commemorate Army Day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Veer Smriti war memorial in Chandimandir today.

The Chief of Staff, Western Command, Lt Gen Vijay B Nair, paid floral tributes to martyrs at the memorial on behalf of all ranks of the Command.

On this day, the Western Command reiterated its commitment and firm resolve to ensure the safety, security and sanctity of the nation and its borders.

Army Day is marked on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1948 that the first Indian officer, Field Marshal KM Carriappa, took over as the Commander-in-Chief from the British.