Tributes paid to retired teachers

The university celebrated National Teacher’s Day to commemorate teachers retired in 2021-2022. The programme was hosted for the first time and was intended to pay tributes to all teachers who completed their tenure of service in the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar had proposed the idea to honour the stalwarts for their commendable service.

Exploring gender perspectives

The Centre for Women Development Cell, UILS, organised a workshop on ‘Exploring Gender Perspectives’. The workshop was conducted under the chief patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar and hosted by Prof Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS. The teacher coordinator for the event was Dr Anupam Bahri and student coordinators included Prabhroop Kaur, Divya jot Bhasin and Aarushi Aggarwal.

Teacher’s Day celebrated

The Department of Microbiology celebrated Teacher’s Day to express gratitude towards teachers. The event started with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by different games and cultural performances in which both teachers and students participated with full zeal.