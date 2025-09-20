Tricity basks in clear skies, but humidity remains high

The Tricity experienced warm and muggy conditions today, with the day temperature hovering in the mid-30s and high humidity levels adding to the discomfort. After light to moderate spells in recent days, rainfall activity subsided, leaving Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula with dry 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.8 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 92 per cent maximum and 56 per cent minimum relative humidity. The city also received 6.8 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, taking the seasonal tally to 1,071.2 mm, which is about 30.5 per cent above normal.

At the Chandigarh airport observatory, the maximum temperature was 35.6 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 24.0 degrees Celsius, with 15.8 per cent minimum relative humidity. Mohali reported a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.5 degrees Celsius, while Panchkula logged a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.3 degrees Celsius. Both stations remained dry with no fresh rainfall.

THE FORECAST

IMD has predicted mainly clear skies across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula over the next five days. Maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 34-35 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain relatively pleasant with minimum temperatures near 24 degrees Celsius. No rainfall activity is expected during this period.