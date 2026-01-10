DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Tricity basks in winter sun, but cold nights and fog persist

Tricity basks in winter sun, but cold nights and fog persist

Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula enjoyed a sunny Saturday, with temperatures rising marginally

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Visitors enjoy boating on a sunny day at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula enjoyed a sunny Saturday, with temperatures rising marginally. The city’s maximum temperature reached 18°C, 1.8°C above normal, making it Punjab’s third warmest spot. However, nights turned colder, with Chandigarh’s minimum temperature dipping to 4°C, 2.5°C below normal, marking the season’s coldest night.

Fog and haze were observed, reducing visibility, and relative humidity remained high (between 54 and 94 per cent). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions, expected to last another week. No rainfall is forecast, and temperatures will remain stable.

While the Tricity enjoys pleasant days, cold nights and fog warnings remind residents that winter’s grip is far from over. Nearby hill stations experience harsher conditions, highlighting the region’s relative comfort.

