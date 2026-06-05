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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Tricity braces for stormy Friday

Chandigarh: Tricity braces for stormy Friday

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:29 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Thursday evening rain brought respite to Chandigarh. Pardeep Tewari
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained an orange alert for Friday, indicating that the ongoing spell of pre-monsoon activity is not over yet. The Tricity experienced light rain on Thursday evening.

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The weather office warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph at isolated places across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Friday. The alert comes after Doppler Weather Radar imagery from Patiala showed an organised storm system approaching the region on Thursday evening, prompting the authorities to advise residents to remain indoors and avoid taking shelter under trees, power lines and other vulnerable structures.

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Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9°C, 0.8°C higher than the previous day reading and only 0.3°C below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 25°C, 0.4°C above Wednesday’s reading but 1.3°C below normal.

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Relative humidity ranged between 73 per cent and 32 per cent at the Chandigarh observatory. The Chandigarh airport recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8°C.

The latest forecast indicates partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain over the Tricity on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 37°C and 26°C respectively.

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The alert level will be lowered to yellow on Saturday, when thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places. Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 38°C.

Sunday is likely to remain partly cloudy without any formal weather warning, while Monday and Tuesday are likely to witness mainly clear sky.

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