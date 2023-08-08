Chandigarh tricity cab drivers to go on hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Cab drivers of the tricity have decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike from August 10 in Sector 25 to draw attention to their safety concerns and demands, prompted by the murder of a fellow cab driver near Mullanpur recently.

Leaders of the cab, auto union, who met today, expressed discontent with both administration and the cab service providers. These drivers, linked with Ola, Uber and In-Driver services, are compelled to protest citing rising insecurity. The union representing the drivers stated that the companies openly humiliated them over issues such as taxation, commission, rentals and security, leading to a significant debt and even loss of life.

Union spokesperson Inderjit Singh emphasised that negligence on part of the companies had exposed them to criminal conspiracies. He highlighted unchecked operations of vehicles with private numbers, which endangered law-abiding drivers. The slow police response to the recent murder of Dharampal has left drivers anxious. If their demands remain unmet, the drivers warn of escalating the protest.

The cab and auto unions in the tricity region, comprising Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, will jointly hold the hunger strike under the banner of the Cab Auto Union Front.