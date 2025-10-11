Tricity celebrates love, tradition on Karva Chauth

The Tricity shimmered tonight under the silver glow of the Karva Chauth moon, a sight that brought tears, smiles and relief to thousands of fasting women as they had waited all day for the celestial cue to break their fast.

Women across the tricity dressed in resplendent reds, maroons and golds gathered with their husbands, fiancés and friends for the age-old ritual — gazing at the moon through sieves, offering prayers and breaking the fast with the first sip of water from their partner’s hands.

At temples, community halls and rooftops, chants of the Karva Chauth katha echoed in the evening breeze. At the Chandigarh Club, lawns turned into an open-air celebration; couples waited together for the moonrise while devotional songs and the clinking of bangles filled the air. “It’s not just a fast anymore, it’s a celebration of togetherness,” said Ananya Bhatia, a newlywed from Sector 15. “I was exhausted, but the moment I saw the moon, all fatigue vanished,” she added.

Throughout the day, the Tricity buzzed like never before. From markets in Sectors 22, 19, 15, 26 and 8 in Chandigarh to commercial areas of Phase 3B2, 7, 9 and 10 in Mohali and Sectors 8, 9, 14 and 17 in Panchkula overflowed with shoppers. Women of all ages and backgrounds thronged stalls for bangles, bindis, jewellery and bright ethnic wear. Mehndi artists were the stars of the day, charging anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 per design, depending on the intricacy and location.

At a roadside stall in Sector 22, Neha Sharma, a college student, showed off the henna pattern on her hands. “I’m fasting for the first time for my boyfriend. It’s more symbolic than ritualistic for us, but it feels beautiful to be part of something so vibrant,” she said with a smile.

Salons reported record footfalls. “We were booked out since last night,” said Ritika Grover, owner of a popular salon in Sector 35. “From facials to hairdos and nail art, everyone wanted to look their festive best. It’s our busiest day of the year — bigger than Diwali, honestly.”

As evening descended, restaurants and other eateries saw an overwhelming rush of couples heading for post-fast dinners. Upscale hotels and rooftop cafes had waiting lists stretching into hours. “We started getting dinner bookings three days ago,” said Pankaj Singh, event manager and restaurateur. “Karva Chauth night is like Valentine’s Day meets Diwali. Every table is a love story tonight.”

Liquor shops too saw a festive surge, reporting a 25% increase in evening sales as men stocked up for private celebrations.

Meanwhile, many men and boys themselves joined the fasting tradition this year — a growing sign of equality in devotion. “Why should only women fast for men?” asked Aryan Bains of Mohali, adding, “It’s about love and respect both ways. I fast for my wife too.”

Temple priests described a surge in participation. “We had women from every community offering karvas and sweets,” said Pandit Mahesh Shastri of the Sector 20 Shiv Mandir. “It’s heartening to see how faith unites everyone — the festival may evolve, but its essence remains devotion and family.”

Economically too, the festival has become a windfall. Traders estimate that spending across the Tricity touched Rs 75-80 crore in the past two days — from jewellery and attire to beauty, gifts, sweets, food and liquor. Jewellers reported 50% more sales than last year, salons doubled business and restaurants clocked nearly full occupancy.

“Karva Chauth has become the new Diwali — not just emotionally, but financially too,” said content strategist Anshu Seth, adding, “We’ve moved from simple vrat-puja-chandrama to grand events with décor, DJs and catered parties.”

By the time the moon emerged around 8.13 pm, the sky over the Tricity glowed with camera flashes laughter and chants. The fasts ended, the celebrations began — and for one evening, devotion, love and enterprise danced together under the same moonlight.

Karva Chauth, observed on the fourth day after the full moon of Kartik month, celebrates love, faith and marital harmony. Traditionally, married women observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) from sunrise until moonrise for the well-being of their husbands. Unmarried women too now fast for their future partners.

The day begins with a pre-dawn sargi meal followed by a day-long fast. In the evening, women dress in finery, gather for puja, listen to the katha and perform rituals with earthen karvas (pots). The fast concludes after moon sighting - women view the moon through a sieve, offer water and take the first sip from their partner's hand.

In essence, Karva Chauth remains a radiant blend of love, tradition and togetherness - a festival that turns the Tricity into a living tableau of devotion and delight.