Tricity emerges as luxury housing hotspot, demand for high-end homes on the rise: Homeland Group CEO

The Tricity, comprising Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, is experiencing a rapid increase in demand for luxury housing. Once known for plots and mid-range projects, rising aspirations and confident buyers are now turning to high-end lifestyles.

Industry experts say that NRIs, business leaders, and professionals are at the forefront of this shift. For them, luxury is no longer simply defined by a large home, but by a lifestyle. Smart homes, wellness zones, designer interiors, and curated community living have become the new benchmarks for luxury.

Developers are also responding to this shift by launching premium projects. Gated communities, high-rise buildings, and lifestyle-focused townships are some of the projects that rival the luxury housing in metropolitan centres like Gurugram and Noida. This transformation has not only made the Tricity a hub for a rapidly growing market but also set new standards for luxury housing in North India.

Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, says, “Luxury homes aren’t just about spacious homes; they offer a unique experience. People in the Tricity want homes that are modern and in line with international standards, equipped with technology, elegant design, and wellness amenities. With good roads, easy connectivity, and developed infrastructure, the region is poised to become North India's next luxury hub.”

The development of the IT hub, PR-7 Airport Road, and social amenities has further strengthened the market. The coming 12-18 months will see the launch of several new luxury projects, making the Tricity not only a hub for premium housing in North India but also setting new standards.