Tricity Metro committee fails to reach consensus

The launch of Metro in the tricity is likely to get delayed. The eight-member committee formed to examine the financial viability of the project has failed to reach a consensus at its second meeting held here today.

The meeting, chaired by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Khemka, reviewed ridership estimates, financial projections and feasibility analysis. However, no final decision was taken in the meeting and the committee members were directed to submit a detailed report on ridership projections and methodologies for each proposed corridor by next month.

Expressing disappointment, officials said they were expecting a green light today, but with further discussions and the next meeting scheduled for next month, the project will face a delay of at least three months.

During the meeting, the committee concluded that while the project is viable for the tricity, profitability for operators may not be achieved before a decade of operations. Drawing comparisons from the existing Metro system in Ahmedabad, Kochi, Jaipur and Noida, the committee noted that recovering the initial Rs 24,000 crore investment could take at least five years, with long-term profitability achievable only over a 30-year operational horizon.

The Ahmedabad Metro, which was launched in 2019, was cited as a case study. The committee observed that unforeseen challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, had delayed the Ahmedabad Metro’s financial recovery. The report emphasised that a similar long-term vision would be crucial for the tricity project.

In September last year, UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had asked the Administration to examine the financial viability of the project in the cities of similar size.

The committee was constituted on November 1, 2024, by Kataria to evaluate the financial and economic feasibility of the Metro system. The panel was initially expected to submit its findings by mid-January 2025. However, with today’s developments, the deadline has been extended further.

The Tricity Metro, estimated to benefit the residents of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali, is estimated to cost Rs 24,000 crore.

Project consultant-RITES has proposed Metro train network spanning approximately 154.5 km in two phases for the tricity. Under Phase-I, 85.65 km of route has been proposed in the tricity with 16.5 km of underground route in heritage sectors of Chandigarh.

As per the Alternative Analysis Report prepared by RITES, two-coach Metro has been found as most viable MRT System for the tricity. Work on the Phase-I corridor would be completed by 2032.