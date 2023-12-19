Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Tricity’s ambitious Metro project is likely to face a potential heritage obstacle, as city-based experts question its feasibility amidst the region’s reported highest vehicle density in India, boasting around 13 lakh registered two and four-wheelers. The city’s limited space becomes a focal point for concerns, with experts casting doubt on the viability of the proposed Metro.

Expressing their apprehensions, these experts emphasise the city residents’ inclination towards personal vehicles over public transport, raising doubts about the practicality of opting for a high-cost Metro rail as their mode of travel. They advocate for an alternative approach, suggesting the implementation of a robust, smart and intelligent bus service. The consensus among experts is that Metro could jeopardise the heritage status of Chandigarh.

While the UT Administration pushes the project, a senior architect underscores its “non-feasibility” in the city. Drawing attention to the potential impact on the city’s heritage, he argues that the Metro would not benefit residents, rather disrupt the existing design and architecture.

An expert points out that a resident of Sector 38 would find little incentive to take the Metro to the PGI due to the city’s short distances between sectors. Instead, the Metro might primarily cater to residents of neighbouring townships of Mohali and Zirakpur. Experts propose alternatives such as underpasses and enhancements to the existing public transport system as more practical solutions to address the city’s traffic issues.

The backdrop of the project reveals its inception in 2009, with a detailed project report having been prepared in 2012 with an expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore. Despite surveys and plans for the first phase in 2013, the project faced opposition in 2014 from MP Kirron Kher, who argued it would harm the city. Ultimately, the Home Ministry rejected the project in 2017. After remaining in limbo for years, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) plans saw a revival in August 2021, with the UT administration opting for a fresh comprehensive mobility plan. Kirron Kher, reiterating her stance, emphasised the Metro’s unviability for a city like Chandigarh, advocating for improvements in other modes of transport instead. The Home Ministry echoed these sentiments, highlighting the project’s unviability due to the city’s size.