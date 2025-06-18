Tricity region experiences relief from heat with light drizzle

After dipping for the past three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Chandigarh rose again during the past 24 hours. However, a light drizzle in the morning hours provided some relief from the scorching hot weather conditions in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. The maximum temperature increased by 5.1 degrees on Wednesday, following a 6.4-degree drop on Tuesday. Similarly, the minimum temperature rose by 0.8 degrees during the past 24 hours, after decreasing by 2.6 degrees on Monday night.

Advertisement

The light drizzle, coupled with an overcast sky and moderate winds during the morning hours, gave residents some respite from the hot weather. Chandigarh received a trace of rainfall (0.1 mm) during the day, while Panchkula recorded a 0.5 mm downpour. According to weather forecasts, the Tricity region, comprising Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, can expect partly cloudy skies with likely thunderstorms and rain over the next five days, until June 23.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) in isolated areas of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, with predictions of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Despite this, the maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

Advertisement

Residents experienced a relatively warm night on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 25.9 degrees Celsius. Faridkot in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest minimum temperatures, at 28.6 and 27.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Wednesday, the Tricity region experienced a relatively hot day, with the maximum temperature increasing substantially compared to Tuesday, although it remained below the 40-degree Celsius mark.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), June 10 recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season so far, at 44 degrees Celsius. IMD predicts further relief from the hot weather conditions during this week. On Wednesday, Meteorological Centre Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Sirsa was the hottest place in the region on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius. Sonepat in Haryana and Ropar in Punjab experienced the least warm nights, with minimum temperatures of 23.5 and 24.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD reported a rise of 3.6 degrees and 1.4 degrees in the average maximum temperature for Punjab and Haryana, respectively. The department predicts a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures over the next five days in the Tricity region.

Panchkula remained the coolest place in the Tricity region on Wednesday, with the lowest maximum temperature. In contrast, Chandigarh recorded the highest temperature, while Mohali’s temperature stood between the two.

TRICITY MERCURY (Celsius)

CITY MAX MIN

Chandigarh 36.1 25.9

Mohali 35 25.4

Panchkula 34.5 25.4