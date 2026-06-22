Tricity residents roll out mats on International Day of Yoga

Various events were organised across the Tricity to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

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The theme of the day this year was “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the importance of yoga in fostering physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle across all age groups.

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The IAF’s Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh observed the 12th International Day of Yoga with air warriors, defence civilians and their family members embracing the values of mindfulness, discipline and holistic wellness.

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The event was led by Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot.

The NCC Group, Chandigarh, organised a yoga session, which saw participation by hundreds of cadets from No. 1 Chandigarh Girls Battalion, No. 1 Chandigarh Naval Unit and No. 1 Chandigarh Air Squadron, along with the staff. All present on the occasion took a pledge to embrace yoga fully in their lives to stay healthy and contribute to the growth of the nation.

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ITBP Centre in Bhanu

At the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Bhanu near Chandigarh, over 700 personnel performed yoga postures and exercises under the guidance of instructors from a team of experts.

Ramakant Sharma, Inspector General, ITBP, said yoga helped maintain physical fitness, reduce stress and improve overall health and well-being, enabling an individual to concentrate more effectively on their duties and responsibilities. He added that yoga was not merely a form of exercise but the foundation of a healthy, balanced and positive lifestyle.

Panchkula courts complex

A yoga session was organised at the District Courts Complex in Sector 1, Panchkula, on Sunday. Members of the District Bar Association, staff of the District Legal Services Authority and officials and employees of the District Courts participated in the event.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Kirti Vashista said following a direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the courts complex.

The programme was attended by Amit Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula; Abhidha Gupta, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Panchkula; and Abhimanyu Rajput, SDJM, Kalka. Rakesh Sharma, president, District Bar Association, Panchkula, along with members of the association, was also present.

Make yoga integral part of life: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joined thousands of citizens at a mass yoga session to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday.

Urging people to make yoga an integral part of their life, Saini emphasised that it was the key to building a healthy body, a healthy mind and a healthy society.

The event assumed a unique international dimension with the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of youth from 16 countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Eswatini, Gambia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe — pursuing studies or working in Haryana.

Health and AYUSH Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao was also present on the occasion.

Prior to the yoga session, the CM planted a sapling on the Parade Ground complex, giving further momentum to the ‘Harit Yoga Abhiyan’. He also went around an exhibition set up by the Haryana Yog Aayog, Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan and Energetic Yoga Sansthan.

The CM said Haryana was widely recognised as the land of athletes, farmers and brave soldiers. However, it was equally important for the state to emerge as a leader in promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Celebrations in Mohali

International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm at Beverly Golf Avenue, Sector 65, where over 100 residents came together for a community wellness event organised by the Beverly Golf Avenue Wellness Club.

The 75-minute programme began with a welcome address, followed by a yoga session conducted by Yogi Umesh Narang and his team. Participants performed a series of yoga asanas and breathing exercises.

A yoga dance performance by Nalini Chadda and a soulful bhajan rendition by Anu Kohli captivated the audience.

The celebration concluded with an energising laughter yoga session, reinforcing the message of holistic health and wellness.