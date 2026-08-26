Tricity stays dry, Chandigarh records region’s coolest night at 24.40 degrees Celsius

Tricity remained dry on Wednesday, with no rainfall recorded in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula during the day, even as the weather remained humid.

Advertisement

Chandigarh recorded the coolest night temperature in the Punjab-Haryana region at 24.4°C, while the maximum temperature also dipped marginally.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded no rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at its Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula stations.

Advertisement

Chandigarh, however, had received 58.7 mm rainfall during the preceding 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, largely reflecting Tuesday’s rain spell.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell 0.6°C from Tuesday to 35°C, but remained 1.3°C above normal. The minimum dropped 0.8°C to 24.4°C, which was 1.6°C below normal.

Advertisement

At 24.4°C, Chandigarh recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the IMD stations listed for Punjab and Haryana. The lowest in Punjab was 24.5°C at the Thein Dam (Ranjit Sagar Dam) in Pathankot, while the lowest in Haryana was also 24.5°C at Hathinkund Barrage in Yamunanagar, making Chandigarh the coolest location in the two-state region in terms of minimum temperature.

In Mohali, the maximum temperature fell 0.6°C to 34.4°C, while the minimum rose 1.6°C to 27.1°C. Mohali recorded nil rainfall both during the preceding 24 hours and the daytime observation period.

Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4°C and a minimum of 26.1°C, with no rainfall during the day.

Humidity remained high in Chandigarh, with the maximum relative humidity at 94 per cent and minimum at 66 per cent.

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall from June 1 rose to 609.7 mm by 5:30 pm on Wednesday, with the cumulative deficit narrowing to 9.6 per cent below normal.

The improvement follows Tuesday’s 58.3 mm daytime rainfall, which had taken the seasonal total to 609.3 mm by 5.30 pm. The latest bulletin’s 8.30 am figure of 609.7 mm reflects the additional 0.4 mm recorded in the subsequent overnight period.

The IMD has issued no weather warning for Chandigarh, Punjab or Haryana through September 1. For the Tricity, however, rain/thunderstorm activity remains in the forecast, with scattered showers on August 27 and isolated rain activity thereafter through August 31.

The Tricity’s maximum temperature is forecast at 36°C on August 27 and 28, 35°C on August 29, and 34°C on August 30 and 31, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 24°C and 25°C.