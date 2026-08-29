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Home / Chandigarh / Tricity stays dry, Chandigarh temperature rises to 36.1 degrees C

Tricity stays dry, Chandigarh temperature rises to 36.1 degrees C

No measurable rain in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula; seasonal rainfall deficit widens to 13.2%; no weather warning for next 7 days

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Youngsters use cloth to shield themselves from the scorching heat in Chandigarh. Tribune photo
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Tricity remained largely dry on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department recording no measurable rainfall in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula during the day. The weather remained warm, with Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rising marginally from the previous day, while the night temperature also increased.

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Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1°C, 0.2°C lower than Friday but 2.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose 1°C to 26°C, remaining 0.1°C above normal, but 2.5°C above normal. The Chandigarh observatory recorded only trace rainfall (T/R) during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am and 0 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

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Mohali warmer at night

Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1°C, up 0.5°C from previous night, while the minimum rose 1.7°C to 27.9°C. Both the 24-hour rainfall and the rainfall recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm were nil.

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Panchkula recorded a maximum of 33.7°C, unchanged from the previous day, while its minimum temperature rose 0.7°C to 26.4°C. The AWS station recorded no rainfall during either observation period.

Humidity remains high

Humidity continued to remain high in Chandigarh. The maximum relative humidity was 88 per cent and the minimum 61 per cent, adding to the discomfort despite the absence of significant rain.

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Seasonal rainfall deficit persists

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 609.7 mm as of 8:30 am on August 29, with the cumulative rainfall 13.2 per cent below normal. No rain was added to the seasonal tally between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, leaving the total unchanged at 609.7 mm.

The bulletin also records that light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab during the preceding 24 hours, with heavy rain at isolated places in Punjab and very heavy rain at isolated places in Haryana.

Showers possible, but no warning

The IMD has issued no weather warning for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for the next seven days. The forecast, however, indicates rain or thunderstorm activity in the Tricity throughout the next five days.

For August 30 and 31, isolated rain or thunderstorm activity is forecast, followed by the same activity on September 1, while the forecast changes to scattered rain or thunderstorm activity from September 2 to 4 at the broader Chandigarh-Punjab-Haryana level.

For Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, maximum temperatures are forecast at 35°C on August 30 and 31, 33°C on September 1 and 2, and 34°C on September 3. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 26°C.

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