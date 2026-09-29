Tricity theatre artistes seek comprehensive cultural policy, increased grants

Representatives of theatre groups and artists from across the Tricity on Monday held an interactive meeting with Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Culture, UT, to discuss measures for strengthening the city’s cultural ecosystem and addressing the challenges faced by artists.

The meeting was attended by around 35-40 artists and theatre practitioners.

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During the interaction, representatives highlighted some issues. Among the key demands was the formulation of a comprehensive cultural policy for Chandigarh, along with an increase in grants and financial assistance available to theatre groups. The participants also sought a fixed and reasonable honorarium for artists participating in cultural programmes and activities organised by the administration and other government departments.

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One of the major suggestions put forward during the meeting was the introduction of a ‘Theatre in Education’ initiative in Chandigarh schools. Artists said integrating theatre, music and dance with education could help foster creativity and confidence among students while also creating additional employment and professional opportunities for trained artists.

The participants also called for greater opportunities for cultural exchange through inter-state and inter-city programmes. The need for dedicated and accessible rehearsal spaces for theatre groups was discussed, along with increasing the availability of open-air theatres and other cultural venues in Chandigarh.

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Another proposal was to use theatre and city plays as an effective medium for public awareness campaigns. Artists suggested developing short, engaging performances aimed at young people and addressing issues such as de-addiction, cleanliness, environmental protection, social responsibility and Chandigarh’s civic identity.

Shah assured that the administration would consider the issues at the appropriate level. “The Chandigarh administration is with all you artists and theatre artists. We will be connected with you through regular meetings and constant dialogue. Our efforts will not be limited to listening to your problems only but every effort will be made to solve them. Together we will work towards giving a new direction, new energy and new identity to art and culture in Chandigarh.”