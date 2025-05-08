Following air raid sirens, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula residents experienced an unexpected blackout around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

Air raid sirens alerted the Chandigarh residents to switch off lights as the administration imposed blackout in the city around 9.30 pm. The Electricity Department snapped the power supply around 9.50 pm. Keeping in view the ongoing emergency situation, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav requested all the residents to immediately respond to the sound of the siren and switch off all the lights and also advised not to venture outside or on the rooftops.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting multiple locations in northern India, including Jammu and Kapurthala. According to the Indian authorities, eight missiles targeting sectors, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia were intercepted by the Indian Air Force’s S-400 missile defence system. Although the Indian government has not confirmed any direct attacks on Tricity, the sudden blackout has fuelled speculation.

The escalation comes after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, which involved airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, resulting in significant casualties, including key figures associated with militant groups. Pakistan’s subsequent retaliatory actions have intensified the conflict, leading to increased military readiness on both sides.

Advertisement

In response to rising tensions, India conducted a nationwide civil defence drill, ‘Operation Abhyaas’, on May 7, which included blackout simulations and emergency preparedness exercises across 244 districts. The prior drills in Tricity may have prepared citizens for potential emergencies, but the current situation remains tense.