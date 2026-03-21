Tricity ushers in Eid-ul-Fitr as Ramzan draws to a close

The air smelled of attar and sheer khurma. Streets that had hummed with the quiet discipline of a month-long fast burst into colour, laughter and the sound of takbeer on Saturday as the tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr — the festival that marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

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From the crack of dawn, mosques across the region were filled to capacity. Men and boys, dressed in gleaming white kurta-pyjamas and embroidered sherwanis with prayer caps perched on their heads, streamed towards congregations in their thousands. Women and girls, resplendent in vibrant salwar suits, anarkalis and abayas — hands adorned with intricate mehndi applied in the days before — headed out with their families.

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The most prominent Eid namaz congregations in Chandigarh were held at the Jama Masjid in Sector 20 — the city’s principal mosque — and at the Masjid in Manimajra, both of which witnessed massive turnouts well before the Fajr prayers gave way to the special Eid namaz, typically offered in the late morning. Rows upon rows of worshippers, shoulder to shoulder on prayer mats laid out across the mosque floors and courtyards, bowed in unison.

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Other significant congregations in Chandigarh were held at mosques in Sectors 30, 38 and 45, as well as at the Masjid-e-Anwar and several neighbourhood mosques dotting the industrial and labour-dense pockets of the city. In Mohali, the mosques in Phase 3B2, Phase 7 and the Zirakpur belt saw large gatherings, while Panchkula’s Masjids in Sector 4 and Sector 9 drew worshippers from across the district.

How Ramzan came to an end

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The sacred month of Ramzan — 30 days of fasting from before sunrise to sunset, of prayer, reflection, charity and restraint — officially drew to a close on Friday night with the sighting of the crescent moon, heralding Eid. The announcement triggered an immediate wave of celebration: phone lines and messaging apps lit up with “Eid Mubarak” greetings, and families stayed up late preparing for the big day.

Saturday morning, the faithful woke before dawn, observed the pre-Eid Fajr namaz, performed a ritual bath (ghusl), put on new or their finest clothes and broke their first daytime fast — however briefly — with something sweet, in keeping with the Sunnah. The payment of Zakat-ul-Fitr, the obligatory pre-Eid charity to ensure the poor can also celebrate, had already been completed by most families in the days preceding the festival.

As evening fell and families settled into the contented exhaustion of a day well celebrated, the tricity offered a picture that its residents know well: a city — and its twin towns — that wear their plurality lightly, and celebrate it loudly.