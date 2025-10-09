DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Tricity wakes up to clear skies and cool breeze after light showers

Tricity wakes up to clear skies and cool breeze after light showers

The relative humidity remained between 93 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening, making for a comfortable day overall

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

Following light to moderate showers earlier this week, the Tricity region woke up to clear skies and a refreshing nip in the air on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6°C, which was 1.5°C below normal, and a minimum of 16.9°C, 2.4°C below normal. There was no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours, keeping the day dry after the season’s heaviest spell earlier this week.

Advertisement

The relative humidity remained between 93 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening, making for a comfortable day overall. In Mohali, the day’s maximum temperature settled at 29.9°C and the minimum at 18.7°C, both slightly below the season’s average.

Advertisement

Panchkula too experienced similar conditions, with a mild chill in the morning and clear skies throughout the day. IMD said light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana, but the Tricity remained dry.

Across the two states, temperatures continued to stay below normal by 3-5°C, even as the southwest monsoon has formally withdrawn. The Met office has predicted mainly clear skies over the next five days (October 10-14) across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

Advertisement

Day temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 34°C, while night temperatures will hover between 17°C and 19°C, ensuring cool and comfortable evenings.

WHY OCTOBER STILL BRINGS SHOWERS

Although the southwest monsoon has withdrawn, post-monsoon or retreating monsoon showers can still occur in early to mid-October. These are usually caused by western disturbances and residual moisture in the atmosphere, particularly over North India.

The result is occasional drizzle or thunderstorms, followed by clear, breezy days as the region transitions into the winter season.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts