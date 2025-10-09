Tricity wakes up to clear skies and cool breeze after light showers

Following light to moderate showers earlier this week, the Tricity region woke up to clear skies and a refreshing nip in the air on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6°C, which was 1.5°C below normal, and a minimum of 16.9°C, 2.4°C below normal. There was no rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours, keeping the day dry after the season’s heaviest spell earlier this week.

The relative humidity remained between 93 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening, making for a comfortable day overall. In Mohali, the day’s maximum temperature settled at 29.9°C and the minimum at 18.7°C, both slightly below the season’s average.

Panchkula too experienced similar conditions, with a mild chill in the morning and clear skies throughout the day. IMD said light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana, but the Tricity remained dry.

Across the two states, temperatures continued to stay below normal by 3-5°C, even as the southwest monsoon has formally withdrawn. The Met office has predicted mainly clear skies over the next five days (October 10-14) across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

Day temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 34°C, while night temperatures will hover between 17°C and 19°C, ensuring cool and comfortable evenings.

WHY OCTOBER STILL BRINGS SHOWERS

Although the southwest monsoon has withdrawn, post-monsoon or retreating monsoon showers can still occur in early to mid-October. These are usually caused by western disturbances and residual moisture in the atmosphere, particularly over North India.

The result is occasional drizzle or thunderstorms, followed by clear, breezy days as the region transitions into the winter season.