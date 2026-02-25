Trident Group embarks on Viksit Bharat Mission with pan‑India recruitment drive

Trident Limited, the flagship company of the Trident Group has announced a large-scale hiring initiative to onboard more than 3,000 karamyogis across its manufacturing operations. This recruitment drive is being undertaken in alignment with the national agenda of strengthening skill development and enhancing employment generation within the textile manufacturing sector.

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Commenting on the announcement, Pooja B Luthra, Group CHRO of Trident Group, said, “At Trident, we firmly believe that talent forms the foundation of India’s manufacturing transformation. Through this large-scale hiring initiative, we are strengthening our workforce while supporting the national vision of a resilient and future-ready manufacturing ecosystem. Beyond business expansion, our focus continues to be on nurturing long-term careers, empowering communities, and contributing meaningfully to India’s journey towards global manufacturing leadership.”

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As part of this initiative, applications are being invited for multiple technical and operational positions including operator, weaver, stitcher, fitter, electrician, and other skilled roles.