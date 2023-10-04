Trip down memory lane

Chandigarh, October 3
Veterans of the Mahar Regiment, along with their family members, get together to celebrate their regiment’s 83rd Raising Day.
Raised in 1941, battalions of the regiment have served in all major wars and operations as well as with the United Nations peacekeeping missions in various countries with distinction
Regiment has produced 2 Chiefs of Army Staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case
30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...