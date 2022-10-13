Triple delight for UTCA cricketers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Three teams of the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, registered win in their respective tournaments.

In the first match, Gaurav Puri and Ankit Kaushik scored a major contribution to help Chandigarh defeat Sikkim by 66 runs in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy in Lucknow. Batting first, Chandigarh posted 178/9 in the allotted overs. Puri and Kaushik made a 159-run partnership for the third wicket. Puri smashed 93 off 47 balls, with nine sixes and four boundaries, while Kaushik posted 65 off 50 balls, studded with four sixes and three boundaries.

In reply, Sikkim lads were restricted to 112/9. Sandeep Sharma (3/22) took a majority of the wickets for the bowling side, while Jagjit Singh Sandhu claimed two. Captain Ashish Thapa (52) was the top scorer for his side. Chandigarh will play their second match against Jharkhand on October 13.

In another match, Priyanka Guleria helped Chandigarh record a 12-run victory against Baroda in the Women’s Senior T20 Tournament at Vizag. Chasing the target of 114 runs, Baroda scored 101/8 in the allotted overs. Priyanka claimed three wickets in her four-over spell. Baroda skipper YK Bhatia (31) was the main scorer for the side. Earlier, batting first, Chandigarh scored 113/6 with the help of Manika Pandey (35) and Shivangi (29).The team will play their next match against Mumbai on October 14.

In the third victory of the day, the local U-19 team registered a six-wicket win over Manipur in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Chandigarh skipper Neel (4/43) performed exceptionally well to restrict Manipur to 172 runs. Captain Khyairapam (71) was the top scorer for his side. Paras (2/22), Ivraj (2/25) and Jagjit (2/33) shared two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in the 30th over at the loss of four wickets. Arnav Bansal (79) was the top scorer for the side, while Raghav and Aaryak added 25 runs each.

Chandigarh will play their fourth match against Jammu and Kashmir on October 14.

#Cricket