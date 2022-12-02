Tripura log win over Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 1
Tripura defeated Chandigarh by 173 runs in a one-sided affair in the last league match of the U-25 ODI Tournament at Thiruvananthapuram. After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper put Tripura to bat. The side took the opportunity and posted 313/4 in the allotted 50 overs.
Skipper Sridam Paul scored 144 off 109 balls, with seven boundaries and nine sixes, while Sankar Paul (76 off 67 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes) and Sentu Sarkar (52 off 84 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes) contributed to Tripura’s innings. Mohamed Ashad and Yuvraj Chaudhary took two wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, Chandigarh boys were bundled out for 140 runs in 35 overs. Yuvraj Choudhary (36) remained the top scorer for the side, followed by Ashad (22). Arjun Debnath took a five-wicket haul, while BB Debnath and Indrajit Debnath claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
