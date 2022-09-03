Trouble in Lalru civic body House

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, September 2

Thirteen, out of a total of 17 councillors of the Lalru Municipal Council House, have submitted a letter to Executive Officer (EO) Rajesh Sharma seeking no-confidence motion against MC president Bindu Rana of the Congress.

Those who have signed the letter include senior vice-president Pawan Narang and vice-president Gurnam Singh of the Congress. Eleven councillors are from the Congress and two from the SAD. Nine of them were present when the letter was handed over to the EO this morning.

The 17-member House has 15 councillors of the Congress and two of the SAD.

Meanwhile, Bindu Rana said a majority of the councillors were with her. “Among the councillors who have signed the no-confidence letter, many are being subjected to undue pressure by the government, including the police. If there is any lack of coordination, then it will be resolved by sitting together. The no-confidence motion is a distant thing,” she said.

According to the EO, in view of the letter, the president would have to issue the agenda within 14 days and call a meeting of the councillors within 30 days.

A two-thirds majority is necessary to remove the president, for which 12 councillors are required. After the removal of the president, a simple majority is needed to elect a new president.