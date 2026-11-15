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Home / Chandigarh / Truck catches fire on Zirakpur flyover

Truck catches fire on Zirakpur flyover

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Flames engulf a moving truck on the Zirakpur flyover.
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Panic spread on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur when a moving truck suddenly caught fire on the flyover on Saturday.

Long queues of vehicles formed on the flyover due to the incident, badly affecting traffic. Commuters panicked at the sight of the burning vehicle as traffic came to a standstill.

Truck driver Bobby said he was coming from Dera Bassi to Chandigarh when the vehicle’s sensor showed a sudden rise in temperature. Seeing the seriousness, he immediately stopped the canter on the roadside and got off. Shortly afterwards, the canter caught fire. He said the vehicle was empty and was not carrying any goods.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. The long traffic jam caused by the incident added to the commuters’ problems.

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