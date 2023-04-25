Truck driver held with 2-kg opium

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24
The CIA staff of the local police have seized 2-kg opium from a truck and arrested its driver, identified as Davinder Singh of Kalera village in Gurdaspur district.
DSP Sukhbir Singh said a police party led by the CIA in-charge, Satwinder Singh, received a tip-off that the driver of the truck bearing registration number PB 35 Q 9899 was smuggling opium and the vehicle was parked at Motu Dhaba on GT Road.
The police raided the dhaba and seized opium from a bag kept underneath the driver’s seat.
