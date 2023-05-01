Truck driver’s electrocution: Power Department staff booked for negligence

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 30

The Ambala police have registered a case after a truck driver was electrocuted and the truck gutted in fire after touching an overhead high-tension cable at a godown in Dukheri village in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

The private godown was taken on rent by HAFED to store wheat stock.

A case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 336 and 427 of the IPC at Parao police station on the complaint of a rice mill owner Dixit Gupta against employees of the Power Department for alleged negligence.

In his complaint to the police, Gupta of Ambala City stated that he runs a rice mill and Raju Ram Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was working for him since the past four months. The truck was engaged in transporting wheat stock.

“On April 29, the driver had reached the godown in Ambala Cantonment from Naraingarh. He was returning after unloading the stock when the truck touched a high-tension cable at the godown due to which Raju was electrocuted and the truck was gutted in fire. Raju was taken to the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident took place due to the negligence of the Power Department and legal action should be taken against the employees of the department,” he stated.

SHO Satish Kumar said, “The body was handed over to the family after postmortem today and a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation.”