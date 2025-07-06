DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Truck falls into trench along Airport Road

Truck falls into trench along Airport Road

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:26 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A loaded truck-trailer fell into a trench on Airport Road near CP-67 Mall on Friday night, injuring both the driver and the conductor.

Advertisement

According to passers-by, the truck-trailer, which was coming from the Ambala side and headed towards Kiratpur Sahib, plunged into the trench which had no barricading. Locals said a major accident was narrowly avoided as no other vehicle was in its path at the time.

“Neither the trench was repaired, nor was there any barricading or caution sign near it. The truck driver swerved to one side as four vehicles were ahead of it, which could have been hit badly. The traffic police and Municipal Corporation officials did not barricade the area even after the truck fell into the pit. It was local businessmen who erected barricades and reflector tapes to caution the passers-by,” said Dilpreet Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts