Truck falls into trench along Airport Road

A loaded truck-trailer fell into a trench on Airport Road near CP-67 Mall on Friday night, injuring both the driver and the conductor.

According to passers-by, the truck-trailer, which was coming from the Ambala side and headed towards Kiratpur Sahib, plunged into the trench which had no barricading. Locals said a major accident was narrowly avoided as no other vehicle was in its path at the time.

“Neither the trench was repaired, nor was there any barricading or caution sign near it. The truck driver swerved to one side as four vehicles were ahead of it, which could have been hit badly. The traffic police and Municipal Corporation officials did not barricade the area even after the truck fell into the pit. It was local businessmen who erected barricades and reflector tapes to caution the passers-by,” said Dilpreet Singh.