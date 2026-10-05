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Home / Chandigarh / Truck hits three on Old Ambala Road; delivery worker critical

Truck hits three on Old Ambala Road; delivery worker critical

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 12:46 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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According to eyewitnesses, the pickup truck was being driven at a high speed.
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A speeding pickup truck hit two pedestrians and a food delivery worker, who was riding a bike, on Old Ambala Road here on Saturday morning. The delivery worker was reportedly in critical condition.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle got trapped between the pickup truck and a tree. Local residents rushed the injured to a hospital.

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According to eyewitnesses, the pickup truck was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, hitting the three persons.

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They alleged that the pickup driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, the allegation is yet to be officially confirmed and his medical examination report is awaited. The police reached the spot after receiving information and took the driver into custody.

ASI Sulkhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police were examining the circumstances of the accident, including the vehicle’s speed and the driver’s condition. Further legal action would be taken on the basis of the medical report and other findings.

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