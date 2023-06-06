Truck hits tractor-trailer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

A speeding truck ripped a straw-laden tractor-trailer into two in a collision near a filing station on the Patiala road in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 4 am when a straw-laden trailer was moving from Rajpura to Kalka. Near Zirakpur, a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind after which the tractor hit the road divider and split into two.

Tractor driver Satnam Singh of Pabri village received injuries in the accident. The truck driver fled the spot.

The movement of vehicles on the stretch remained affected for more than five hours as the damaged vehicle overturned and the straw mound fell on the road, blocking the traffic.

The vehicles had to be diverted through a service road till a crane was employed to remove the damaged vehicle. It took around two hours to remove the straw mound from the road and restore the traffic on it.