Truck mows down two on Landran-Banur road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 24

Two bike-borne Tangori youths were crushed under a wheel of a container truck on the Landran-Banur road yesterday. The deceased were identified as Harjit Singh, alias Kaka, and Gurmehar Singh. The speeding truck going from Kharar to the Banur side knocked them down around 4:30 pm, killing them on the spot.

The driver sped away after the mishap. Passersby noted down the number of the truck and gave it to the police.

On a complaint of Tangori resident Jagjeet Singh, a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the absconding truck driver, who was identified as Bihar native Ram Babu, at the Sohana police station.

In another case, a pedestrian, Amarjeet Singh of Mohali village, was hit by a speeding bike near Phase 3B2 on October 2. The biker fled the spot after admitting the victim in a hospital. A case has been registered at the Mataur police station.

In another case, a biker Manjit Singh, 40, of Ropar, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Kharar bridge on September 4.

The victim was admitted to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital. The unidentified vehicle driver fled the spot after the accident. A case was registered at the City Kharar police station on October 23.

