Zirakpur news: Truck runs over woman in Dayalpura, driver held

A 45-year-old woman died on the spot in a tragic road accident in Dayalpura village on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Noor Mohammad (45), a resident of Dayalpura.

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According to the police, a truck coming from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh was returning after unloading goods at the Wipro warehouse. When the truck reached the link road leading to Dayalpura village, it hit the woman, killing her on the spot.

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The Zirakpur police have taken the truck driver into custody and initiated further action in the case.