Trucker held with 405 boxes of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The UT police have arrested a 24-year-old Sirsa resident and recovered 405 boxes of illicit liquor hidden under rice straw on a truck. The liquor was destined for Gujarat.

The suspect, Anmol Godara, was nabbed from Industrial Area, Phase-II. The police said the liquor was being smuggled to Gujarat in a truck.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed he had supplied illicit liquor to Gujarat twice in the past and this was his third consignment.

The investigation revealed a liquor dealer from Chandigarh was involved in the nexus.