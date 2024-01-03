Truckers’ stir fuels chaos at pumps in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, January 2

The nationwide truckers’ protest against the new hit-and-run laws on Tuesday triggered traffic snarls across Panchkula district. The petrol pumps in the district witnessed a heavy rush as fears of a fuel shortage spread. People had to wait in long queues from an hour to three to have their fuel tanks refilled. Many visitors even collected petrol and diesel in cans. Pump owners expressed concern over the lack of fuel transporters.

Cap on fuel sale Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said petrol pumps are supposed to dispense not more than two litres (Rs 200) of fuel for two-wheelers and not more than five litres (Rs 500) for three and four-wheelers. The administration has capped the quantity for commercial vehicles at 10 liters (Rs 1,000) per vehicle.

Hitesh, manager at the petrol pump in Industrial Area’s Phase 1, rued, “People have been queuing up at the pump since the afternoon. There has been a heavy rush of visitors since the evening. But there are not enough transporters. We are, however, not facing any shortage of supply. In fact, we have a tanker ready to be emptied into the fuel dispensers.”

A resident of Kharar who had come to Panchkula for work said he had had to wait in a queue for over two hours to have his vehicle fueled up.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula