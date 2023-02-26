TT Tourney: RSB Chandigarh enter men’s final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

RSB Chandigarh registered a (3-1) win over RSB Mumbai to move into the men’s final during the ongoing All-India Civil Service Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department, at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

In another semi-final, RSB Kolkata blanked RSB Ahmadabad (3-0). Earlier in quarterfinals, RSB Kolkata defeated CCSCSB Delhi (3-0), RSB Ahmadabad ousted RSB Bhubaneswar (3-0), Chandigarh defeated Hyderabad (3-1) and RSB Mumbai outplayed RSB Kanpur (3-0).

In the women’s semis, RSB Hyderabad defeated RSB Koch (3-0) and RSB Ahmedabad overpowered a tough challenge by RSB Kolkata (3-2).