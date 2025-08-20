DT
Home / Chandigarh / Tuberculosis elimination programme training begins

Tuberculosis elimination programme training begins

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:12 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), a Radiological Information System (RIS) training programme is being organised in two sessions on August 19 and 20 at the State TB Training and Demonstration Centre. The training is being attended by MD Chest Physicians, MD Medicine specialists and Radiologists from various districts across Haryana.

The programme is focused on an AI-based software, RIS, developed by the William J. Clinton Foundation. The software is designed for AI-assisted reporting of X-rays, thereby improving accuracy and speed in the diagnostic process.

Trainers from the Clinton Foundation are conducting the sessions. On completion, participants will be able to interpret X-rays more efficiently and generate reports. The system will aid in the early diagnosis and treatment.

