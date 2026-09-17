DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Tuesday Gang’ busted in Chandigarh; three held with jewellery, watches

‘Tuesday Gang’ busted in Chandigarh; three held with jewellery, watches

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The police have busted a three-member inter-state gang of burglars who allegedly targeted houses on Tuesday nights, arresting all three accused.

The police claimed to have solved three burglary cases, including the theft at a Sector 8-A house in which a safe was stolen.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh of Palwal, Haryana; Ravi, alias Pandit, of Surajpur village, Pinjore; and Nikhil Kumar, also of Surajpur, who had shifted to Ropar, Punjab.

Advertisement

Modus operandi

Investigators said the gang planned its operations around Tuesdays, allegedly believing that market activity and neighbourhood vigilance would be lower in the targeted areas.

Advertisement

The gang used a motorcycle fitted with three sets of forged registration plates to move between Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The accused allegedly carried heavy-duty equipment, including a high-speed cutter and housebreaking tools, to break locks and grills.

The police said the gang also used hideouts in Haryana and Punjab to keep the stolen property before disposing of it.

Recoveries

The police recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, expensive watches, including Tissot, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger watches.

Gold and silver jewellery, including a gold chain, an emerald-studded earring and a pearl necklace, was also recovered among other things.

Criminal antecedents

The police said Ravi faced at least eight FIRs relating to theft and burglary in Panchkula, Kalka and Chandigarh since 2015. Satpal, described by the police as the gang’s senior operative, has a criminal record spanning more than two decades across Delhi and Ghaziabad.

His previous cases include offences under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, besides cases of theft, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery.

Nikhil has been sent to judicial custody.

Satpal and Ravi have been remanded in police custody for three days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts