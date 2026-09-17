‘Tuesday Gang’ busted in Chandigarh; three held with jewellery, watches

The police have busted a three-member inter-state gang of burglars who allegedly targeted houses on Tuesday nights, arresting all three accused.

The police claimed to have solved three burglary cases, including the theft at a Sector 8-A house in which a safe was stolen.

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The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh of Palwal, Haryana; Ravi, alias Pandit, of Surajpur village, Pinjore; and Nikhil Kumar, also of Surajpur, who had shifted to Ropar, Punjab.

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Modus operandi

Investigators said the gang planned its operations around Tuesdays, allegedly believing that market activity and neighbourhood vigilance would be lower in the targeted areas.

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The gang used a motorcycle fitted with three sets of forged registration plates to move between Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The accused allegedly carried heavy-duty equipment, including a high-speed cutter and housebreaking tools, to break locks and grills.

The police said the gang also used hideouts in Haryana and Punjab to keep the stolen property before disposing of it.

Recoveries

The police recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, expensive watches, including Tissot, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger watches.

Gold and silver jewellery, including a gold chain, an emerald-studded earring and a pearl necklace, was also recovered among other things.

Criminal antecedents

The police said Ravi faced at least eight FIRs relating to theft and burglary in Panchkula, Kalka and Chandigarh since 2015. Satpal, described by the police as the gang’s senior operative, has a criminal record spanning more than two decades across Delhi and Ghaziabad.

His previous cases include offences under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, besides cases of theft, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery.

Nikhil has been sent to judicial custody.

Satpal and Ravi have been remanded in police custody for three days.